ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nurses from Rochester Regional Health held a free CPR training for the community Saturday morning.

They covered how to perform CPR on both adults and children, how to use an AED (or, automated external defibrillator), and how to help someone who is choking.

Dr. Debbie Maier is the Director of System Clinical Practice with RRH.

“We got so much wonderful requests after the Damar incident happened with the Buffalo Bills,” Maier said, “[We] wanted to be able to help.”

Joyce Schmidt is a Rochester resident who participated in the training. She said she did it for her grandkids.

“I’ve always thought about it when my kids were little, and my grandkids — and this was a great opportunity to use, easy access,” she explained. “They just made it no reason not to come!”

This was just an introductory lesson for the entire community.

A full certification course takes a bit longer, about 4 hours.