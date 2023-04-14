ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Public Market announced they will be hosting a series of events to kick off the spring and summer seasons.

Along with these events, the City of Rochester announced that there will be an expanded variety of vendors to celebrate Rochester’s food, drinks, art, and entertainment.

Mayor Malik Evans explains why these events are important to the city and it’s community.

“Rochester’s Public Market brings out the vibrancy in our city and provides an important space for the community to gather,” Mayor Evans said. “I encourage everyone to gather friends and family and enjoy the many benefits that the Market has to offer.”

Below is a list of each event to be held at the Public Market, along with what to expect from each event:

Community Garage Sales — Dozens of garage sales will take place every Sunday starting on April 16 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. You can find and purchase items such as furniture, clothes, jewelry, art, and trinkets. The final day of this event will be October 22.

More information about these events can be found on the City of Rochester’s website.