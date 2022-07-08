ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Malik Evans will be joined by local, elected officials and members of the ROC Pride Collective for a Pride flag-raising ceremony at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Friday from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The event will begin with opening remarks from Susanna Speed and Sam Brett, the co-chairs of the ROC Pride Collective before a performance by the Rochester Gay Men’s Chorus.

Around 5:20 p.m., Mayor Evans will give remarks, along with Assemblyman Harry Bronson, Congressman Joe Morelle, and County Executive Adam Bello, along with a proclamation from the Rochester State Delegation.

Pride Honorary Marshal Carolyn Zook and Pride Grand Marshal Michael Gamilla will follow with a presentation of the Pride Grand Marshals before the flag-raising takes place at 5:45 p.m.

The event will then conclude with a performance by local performance group Dangerous Signs before ending with closing remarks at 6:00 p.m.