ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fundraiser was held on Saturday to benefit the family of fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was shot and killed while in the line of duty in July 2022.

The event was held at Buntsy’s Neighborhood Food and Drink in Webster and featured live music and food.

The fundraiser was held by the Original Punishers Motorcycle Club — a group consisting of current and former law enforcement members. The vice president of the club, Derek Plaisted, said he worked with Officer Mazurkiewicz and wanted to support his family.

“If we can show support to the families — if something goes wrong — that they are cared about, it’s on every officer’s mind,” Plaisted said.

The fundraiser will run at Buntsy’s Neighborhood Food and Drink until 8 p.m.