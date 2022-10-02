ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester residents had the opportunity to attend the first ever Service Truck Rodeo Sunday, catering to those looking for social services.

On the campus of St. Michaels’ Church off of North Clinton Avenue, 13 separate social service organizations brought their mobile units and set up shop for a few hours, offering free information and services to residents. The event took place inside the church.

Sponsored by a relatively new organization, Rochester Hope, the event brought groups such as Dress for success, Eastman Institute for Oral Health, The Housing Council at PathStone, Trillium Health, UR Medicine’s Mobile Crisis Team, and more.

“Our mission is to connect people in need to the services they need most,” volunteer director of Rochester Hope Daniel Ruiz said. “We operate in the heart of Rochester’s Latinos and Black communities, where people either don’t know about the services available, or simply can’t afford […] to get them.”

Ruiz also said they hope to hold these service truck events monthly.

Rochester Hope, Inc. is a group that works to connect people in need with existing services, to help identify, support, and bring together providers. Additionally, they work to create new services to help meet unfulfilled needs. The group represents residents located primarily in the northeast quadrant of Rochester, in zip codes 14605, 14609, and 14621.