ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The community-loved Corn Hill Arts Festival is back this summer, spanning over nine streets with music, art, vendors, events, and more for all ages.

To celebrate the city and its commitment to the arts, the festival will take place July 8 and 9, with profits going to the Corn Hill Neighbors Association and community. Onsite, the festival will have live entertainment, food trucks, beer and wine gardens, family-friendly activities, and more for visitors to explore and experience.

This long-standing celebration of the arts will be presented by the festival partner, sponsor, and supporter of the arts, ESL Federal Credit Union.

Admission & Hours

Admission is free to those of all ages at the Corn Hill Arts Festival.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, rain or shine, in the historic Corn Hill Neighborhood.

For a map of the festival, visit here.

Entertainment

Musical performances throughout the weekend will provide free entertainment from multiple stages. The ROC the Arts at Corn Hill, supported by Henrietta Restaurant Supply, features various talented performers from throughout Rochester and the Finger Lakes region.

Saturday, July 8

Sunday, July 9

The Ide Family of Dealerships Main Stage The Labatt Blue Light Gazebo Stage 11:00 a.m. – 12:40 p.m. | Teagan and The Tweeds

Original Blues, Country, and Folk 10:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. | Todd East and Noe Socha Band

Pop, Jazz, and Blues 1:10 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. | Jenn Cristy Band

Original and Classic Pop, Rock 1:00 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. | The Mighty High and Dry

Original Americana Rock and Soul 3:20 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Tribute to Dave Riccioni

Classic Blues and Rock-A-Billy 3:10 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. | Bellwether Breaks

Retro and Original Rock and Soul

1st Annual Corn Hill, Corn Hole Tournament

For the first time ever, Corn Hill Corn Hole Tournament debuts Saturday with the chance to win cash prizes. Registration begins at 10 a.m. at the festival, or participants can preregister on the Scoreholio App by searching for “585 Cornhole – Corn Hill.”

The tournament begins at 11 a.m. and is presented by Tin Cup Social and organized by 585 Cornhole.

Artists & Emerging Artists Expo

The festival features about 350 original artists and craftspeople to browse and shop, with a full list of vendors on the Corn Hill Arts Festival website.

The 13th Annual Emerging Artist Expo provides a forum for up-and-coming artists to display their work and share their inspirations.

The Emerging Artist Expo is presented by MVP Health Care.

The 2023 Fairy House Showcase will be presented by Roc Star Realtors of Howard Hanna and supported by KidsOutAndAbout and The Strong National Museum of Play.

Fairy House Showcase

The return of the whimsical and fan-favorite annual Fairy Houses Showcase allows participants to explore and collect natural materials as they build their own fairy houses.

The showcase is open to all ages and free to enter and comes with the chance to win awards.

Those interested can view the guidelines and register online here.

Corn Hill 5K

Kicking off at 9 a.m. on Sunday, the 2nd Annual Corn Hill 5K, presented by Fleet Feet, offers a scenic morning run starting in Corn Hill and working its way along the Genesee Riverway Trail.

To register, visit the YellowJacket Racing website.

The race will feature awards, and registered participants will receive a Corn Hill 5K shirt, bib, text result notifications, and post-race snacks. Awards are planned to begin at 10:15 a.m.

Street Closures & Parking

Corn Hill Common Streets will be most affected by the traffic and parking:

Corn Hill Place

Frederick Douglass Street

South Fitzhugh St. from South Plymouth Street to Glasgow Street

Some other streets that will be affected include Greig Street, Lunsford Circle, and South Plymouth Street (the section located in Corn Hill from Troup Street to Exchange Boulevard).

Some streets that may be affected include:

Adams Street (from Eagle Street to South Fitzhugh)

Atkinson Street (from Eagle Street to South Plymouth Street)

Eagle Street (from Atkinson Street to Adams Street)

Edinburgh Street (from Lunsford Circle to South Fitzhugh Street)

Glasgow Street (from Lunsford Circle to South Fitzhugh Street)

Streets are closed to parking from Friday, July 7, at 7:00 a.m., through Monday, July 10, at 8:00 a.m. Vehicle travel is prohibited from 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday until the streets reopen at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

To help with the traffic, one-way signs will go up, and one-way traffic will be enforced for the duration of the festival.

For more details and to learn more about travel, parking, and shuttles, visit here.