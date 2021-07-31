Rochester chalk-art competition raises funds for special needs community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of community members and local families competed in an inclusive, summer-themed art contest to raise awareness for children and adults served by the Al Sigl Center Saturday.

Artists of all ages and backgrounds gathered to draw for what served as the kick-off event for Al Sigl’s 32nd Annual Community Walk-About. Held each October, the walk-about event gathers funds for over 55,000 people with special needs that are served by Al Sigl.

On Saturday, crafters and artists alike met at Al Sigl’s Wolk Hall Lawn near Elmwood Avenue for the organization’s first-ever chalk art contest. Proceeds made from the fundraiser will directly help others.

“Funding from this event could help support all of our member agencies with programming, equipment and the important things they need to do,” Al Sigl Event Director Christine Lemcke said. “The work they do for the community is incredible.”

Once chalk sticks made their way to attendees, the competition was underway. The theme of the contest was ‘Summer Fun for Everyone.’

Chalk art submissions — divided between youth, single artist, and group categories — centered around the celebration of abilities, inclusion, and collaboration.

“We love the concept of it,” Lemcke said. “It was great to see so many smiling faces from our community get together and enjoy a day in the sun.”

Participating artists were also treated to live music, various vendors and food. ‘Al Sigl’s Fun-daiser’ concluded at 3 p.m. with judging and the announcement of winners.