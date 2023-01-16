ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, honoring the birthday and legacy left behind by the global human rights leader and activist.

In honor of that, a number of locations around Rochester will be holding celebrations.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated on the third Monday each January.

The Greater Rochester MLK commission holds a celebration inside Eastman Theatre to commemorate his legacy. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, they’ve been unable to do so.

This, they say, makes this year even more important. Hundreds of people are expected to join together today.

This year’s theme is “The Dream is Not Dead: Democracy is Alive!” A nod to the year 2023, marking the 55th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. King.

Organizers say the goddaughter of the late Coretta Scott King, Suzan Johnson Cook will deliver the keynote speech.

In preparation for today, coordinators of the event came together this weekend to practice one last time. Concert Coordinator Jason Monroe shared a little of what to expect when attending the event.

“There’s a variety of gospel, we’re doing some old songs that were sung at the rallies, as well as current gospel music. We just come to give glory to God for Martin Luther King Jr.’s life,” Monroe said.

Other celebrations will also happen throughout today, including one at Strong Memorial Hospital beginning this morning at 11:30.

The 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East will be joined by a dozen of community groups, activists and performers –featuring music, poetry and dance.

Senator Jeremy Cooney is expected to attend and deliver a speech as well.

Also at 11:30 a.m., a remembrance ceremony will take place at Nazareth College.