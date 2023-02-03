ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Malik Evans and the City of Rochester announced on Friday the start of the of “R-Connect” Community Resource and Employment Fairs.

The program will start on February 8, and is a series of community resource and employment fairs by the City’s Department of Recreation and Human Services where residents can connect with local health care and community organizations to learn about their resources and job opportunities.

The city says these fairs are designed to complement the Community Total Health and Wellness Initiative events at City R-Centers. They add that all of these events will feature City partners, nonprofits, social service providers, employers, and others to create more equitable access to health, wellness, and quality of life services and resources.

At these fairs, the city says residents can meet up with representatives from municipal government, child care, construction, manufacturing, retail, customer service, financial institutions, and community organizations to learn about their programs and services and discuss job opportunities in those fields.

The city adds the community and employment fairs will feature information and assistance related to starting a business, skilled trades job opportunities, youth summer employment, access to food and housing, and more.

R-Connect Community and Employment Fairs will be held at multiple locations on the following dates from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.: