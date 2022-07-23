ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Various local peace and religious groups teamed up for the 13th Annual Peace Fest on Saturday to encourage youth to prevent violence in Rochester.

The festival took place at Jones Square Park from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers stress that this is a free event for the community to attend and enjoy featuring free food, speakers, and a variety of entertainment.

One of the main collaborators of the festival — ROC the Peace — was created by Sirena Cotton. In 2007, Cotton’s youngest son, Christopher Jones, was the victim of the city’s 52nd homicide that year.

In 2008, on what would’ve been Christopher’s 17th birthday, Cotton put together the first peace festival — named the “Peace for Chris Fest and all victims of violence.”

According to Roc the Peace’s website, the festival is meant to honor victims of all inner-city violence while impeding the slaughter on Rochester’s streets.

In a statement on the organization’s website, Cotton said:

“ROC THE PEACE is a grassroots effort of, by, and for the people living in the same communities that have seen far more than their share of violence, “ROC THE PEACE” is a chance to save at least one life.”

A complete list of collaborators behind the festival is available on their website.