ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ROC the Peace is holding an event at the First Genesis Baptist Church Sunday afternoon to honor local murder victims in Rochester.

The National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims will commemorate those who were lost to homicide. The loved ones of victims are able to submit information about them to be read at the event.

The purpose of the event, according to organizers, is to focus on the impact murder has on families and the overall community and to focus on the ways the community can support survivors.

Community members are encouraged by event organizers to bring youth to the event as well.