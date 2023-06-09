ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— ROC the Block, a community-based hiring initiative, is kicking off its series of employment fairs on Wednesday, June 14.

Unlike most employment fairs, ROC the Block brings the job search to fun, local, block-party-styled events, where Rochester employers and residents can meet to discuss employment opportunities.

A host of Rochester employers will be in attendance.

ROC the Block will be bringing businesses and recruiters to the city’s four quadrants throughout the summer and early fall at various locations:

June 14 – International Plaza, 828 North Clinton Avenue

July 12 – Willie Walker Lightfoot R-Center, 271 Flint Street

Aug. 9 – Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus Street

Sept. 27 – Parcel 5, 285 East Main Street

Each ROC the Block takes place from 11 to 2 p.m., and a host of Rochester employers will be in attendance.

Employers or organizations interested in participating in ROC the Block employment fairs should email RocTheBlock@CityofRochester.Gov.