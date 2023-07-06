ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The ROC the Block employment fair series will be returning next week following the first event’s cancellation in June.

The City of Rochester describes ROC the Block as a series of employment fairs that brings local businesses and recruiters together in a block-party type experience. The fair will give visitors the chance to discover employment opportunities and resources to aid them.

The first event in the series was originally set to begin in June, but it was canceled due to weather. The first official day of the fair will begin on July 12 at the Honorable Willie Walker Lightfoot R-Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Afterward, the next two job fairs will take place on August 9 at the Edgerton R-Center and September 27 at Parcel 5 Downtown. Both will also take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information about ROC the Block can be found here.