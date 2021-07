ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The employment fair organized by ‘Roc the Block’ scheduled for 1 p.m. at Tacoma Park in Glenwood Avenue was postponed due to inclement weather Thursday.

Held across the summer, the block party-themed events encourages Rochester residents and employers to come together in an entertaining, opportunity-filled setting to discuss work opportunities.

Roc the Block has yet to announce the re-scheduled date for its employment fair.