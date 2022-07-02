ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of Rochester LGBTQ+ Together said they are holding their second annual Pride Day at the Beach event at Ontario Beach Park Saturday to kick off ROC Pride Month.

The event features arts and crafts, a community organization fair, music and entertainment, as well as some tabletop and lawn games.

Organizers said that those attending the event are able to purchase tickets for their pride basket and raffles, adding that people can also make donations to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Members said that 2022 is the 50th anniversary year of pride celebrations in Rochester.