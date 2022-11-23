ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In response to the Colorado mass shooting at Club Q, Rochester’s ROAR Nightclub on Culver Road will be holding a fundraiser Wednesday night.

For each person that visits ROAR Wednesday evening, the club will be donating one dollar to the Colorado Healing Fund. Organizers said that while they understand people may be apprehensive about visiting a queer space so soon after an attack, organizers have taken steps to ensure proper security.

Co-owner David Chappius said they hope to use the event — and others like it — to ease peoples’ fears.

“We’re working with our security team, who are all employees of ours: we don’t use a third party security company,” Chappius said. “We wanna make sure our employees are aware of situations and things that affect our community more than other communities […] so that’s an important piece for us. “

Those who can’t attend Wednesday are encouraged to click here to donate.

Organizers also held a fundraising brunch Sunday in a show of support for employees at Club Q.