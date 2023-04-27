ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Keeping Our Promise held a fundraising gala Wednesday evening to recognize Afghan refugees and their families.

The fundraiser, “Road to Resilience,” was held at the Memorial Art Gallery. The event allowed attendees to have an inside look at the life-threatening situation in Afghanistan.

Keeping Our Promise highlighted Afghan families that have come to Rochester in search of a better life. Ellen Smith, the executive director of Keeping Our Promise explained that community support is vital to the organization’s mission.

“We work with these families when they’re in Afghanistan or third countries as refugees, but they come here on a special immigrant visa, and we help with their rent and their food, we find them an apartment or a house, and they do really well in Rochester,” Smith said.

More information about Keeping Our Promise’s mission can be found on their website.