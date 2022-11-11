ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RIT will be hosting its annual Veteran’s Day breakfast on Friday, centering around the theme of “we are safe and secure because of you.”

The free event will be located at the Gordon Field House and Activities Center and will feature hot breakfast meals, military vehicles on display, and information and resources for veteran services.

The Pittsford Volunteer Fire Department Band will also perform each military branch’s anthem at the beginning of the event.

“The RIT community is proud to be consistently recognized nationally as a welcoming place for veterans and view this event as a small but important symbol of our appreciation for veterans and their families,” said Sandra Whitmore, the senior director for the Division of Diversity and Inclusion, and the co-chair of the event.

RIT organizers said that Chad Van Gorder, the college’s director of the Office of Veteran Student Success, will be the keynote speaker at the breakfast, adding that he served in the Army for 21 years.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will end at 9:45 a.m. and is open to the public.