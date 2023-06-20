ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Video game fanatics, get ready! AT&T is teaming up with RIT professors from their School of Interactive Games and Media to host a digital game development program.

Organizers say the program will help address equality issues in technology education, as well as to help local students impacted by the digital divide.

With its first session running from July 17 to July 21, the AT&T Roc Jr Game Dev Camp Powered by RIT will take place over two weeks on the RIT campus. The second session will run from July 24 to July 28. Each program day will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each week will allow 25 students to participate.

AT&T and RIT say the camp will provide opportunities to gain critical digital literacy, technology knowledge, readiness skills, all through unique technology focused immersive experiences. At the camp, students will develop “their own functional digital video games that have an overarching theme of using technology for social good to make their community stronger.”

Both organizations say this will also encourage students to explore a technology related educational and career path.

According to organizers, the program is free, with lunch, snacks, and transportation provided as well. The camp is open to public and charter middle school students across the Rochester area that qualify.

Those interested in signing up for the camp can do so here. No previous technology experience is required, organizers say.