Rise Up Rochester hosts Christmas event for kids of homicide victims

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local non-profit organization Rise Up Rochester handed out Christmas toys to children of homicide victims Saturday.

The party was hosted from noon to 4 p.m. at the Edgerton Rec Center on 41 Backus Street.

“So we supported the community with children that lost both their mothers and fathers this year in the streets of Rochester,” said Ja’net Scott a volunteer for Rise Up Rochester. “We have families that lost their parents this year and last year and many other years.”

The goal of the party was to support the families who may need some extra love and kindness this holiday.

“Today is a reminder of the violence that is going on in the community and the support and the resources that our community desperately needs.” said Sabrina Lamar, County Legislator of the 27th district.

The city broke the record for most homicides in a single calendar year with 78 murders thus far in 2021 — the deadliest year in Rochester history.

Rise Up Rochester wants families to know they are not alone especially in the holiday season and they offer support during times of need.