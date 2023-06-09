ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ride for Missing Children has been postponed due to air quality issues — but the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) says there is still time to register!

According to NCMEC, the ride started in 1995 when a group of cyclists rode from Utica and arrived in Washington DC for National Missing Children’s Day.

Two years, it became a tradition for cyclists to ride across New York State, stopping at schools along the way to promote child safety. The bicycles honor Sara Anne Wood, who was abducted in 1993 while walking her bike and hasn’t been found for 30 years since.

Rochester’s ride was originally scheduled to start early Friday morning but got pushed back to Fall —with no confirmed date yet.

With that said, NCMEC says that they will keep registration open until September 30 for riders or volunteers who would’ve missed out on participating in the event. Registration information can be found here. Those interested can also ride virtually.

Those looking to donate to the event can do so by going to NCMEC’s website.