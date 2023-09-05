ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ride for Missing Children will be coming to Rochester in September following its cancellation over the summer.

The ride was originally meant to be held back in June, but it was postponed due to the air quality issues making it too dangerous for people to bike.

Now — the ride is back on in an effort to educate parents and children on safety issues and to raise funds for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The event is a tribute to Sara Anne Wood, a girl who was abducted back in 1993 while she was riding her bike. Two years later, 43 riders rode from Albany to Utica. Since then, the ride has become a tradition.

The ride stops at schools to educate kids on safety and abduction prevention. The ride is also coming to Syracuse and Albany.

The riders will arrive at the Chili Community Center at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, September 15. The opening ceremony will begin at 7:30 a.m. before the riders head off at 8 p.m.