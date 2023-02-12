ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rescued Treasures Pet Adoptions hosts their own version of the Puppy Bowl on Sunday.

Rescued Treasures Pet Adoptions is a local 501(c)(3) foster based rescue.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1192 Manitou Rd. and has over a dozen adoptable puppies for attendees to meet and play with.