ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rescued Treasures Pet Adoptions hosts their own version of the Puppy Bowl on Sunday.
Rescued Treasures Pet Adoptions is a local 501(c)(3) foster based rescue.
The event runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1192 Manitou Rd. and has over a dozen adoptable puppies for attendees to meet and play with.
