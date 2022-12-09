ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Reindeer Run 5K and Kids 1/2 mile, presented by Fleet Feet and YellowJacket Running, will be held on Saturday, December 10. The 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the Kids 1/2 mile expected to start at 9:20 a.m.

The run will start and finish at the Blue Cross Arena, with majority of the course being the Genesee River Path. According to Fleet Feet, almost 900 participants are expected to attend in their festive wear.

Fleet Feet has also announced the closures of several roads Saturday morning due to the race.

At 6:30 a.m., Exchange Blvd. between Court St. and Broad St. will be closed.

From 8:15 a.m. until around 10:30 a.m., the following streets will be closed

Exchange Blvd Southbound from Broad St. to Plymouth Ave

Exchange Blvd Northbound from Ford St. to Broad St.

Ford St. from Mt Hope Ave to Plymouth Ave

Wilson Blvd. from Ford St. to McLean St.

Court St. from South Ave to Exchange Blvd.

Fleet Feet also notes that due to the construction on the northbound Mt Hope side of the River Path, athletes will be detoured to the sidewalks in front of the Erie Harbor Apartments for around 300 meters from 8:30 a.m. until around 9:15 a.m. then divert back to the path. They also say the Rochester Police Department will be working to assist with traffic.

All streets impacted will immediately reopen after the race, which is expected to conclude by 10:30 a.m.

Registration and more information for tomorrow’s race can be found here.