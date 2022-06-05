ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Reconnect Rochester held a bike ride fundraiser at Genesee Valley Park’s Hawthorne Shelter on Sunday to help benefit bike advocacy.

Organizers of the event — named “Roc’ n Roll” — said the event was created to build on the growth of the local bike movement after observing that bikes are becoming more of an integral mode of transportation in the Rochester area; with more people biking, bike shops seeing increased demand and residents calling for more infrastructure.

Officials added the bike ride will help fuel Reconnect Rochester’s mission to champion transportation choices throughout Monroe County

The bike ride had a 33-mile route that, according to event organizers, featured a mixture of road cycling, bike paths and boulevards; consisting of three trails and featuring the new Highland Crossing Trail, which officials call “a unique collaboration between the Town of Brighton and City of Rochester.”

Organizers also said they provided a shorter eight-mile bike route for participating families.

“Rochester Bike Week 2022 was the most successful one yet!” Reconnect Rochester’s Cycling Manager Jesse Peers said in a statement. “There`s no better time to join the bike community and strengthen our advocacy and voice.”