ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The community came out on this sunny Saturday to visit and adopt dogs needing a home in Rochester.

Rochester Animal Services hosted its inaugural “Pups in the Park” free pet adoption event from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., where attendees met, pet, played with, and adopted friendly and loving dogs out in the fresh air at the Play Yard on Verona Street.

Organizers say the event is necessary with the recent overflow of animals coming into shelters.

“We had an enormous influx of dogs; shelters across the country are facing this. For the past year, shelters have been at or over capacity, or sometimes in negative capacity, so we made a decision to hold this event to help clear up some space in the shelter,” says David Langely.

The event also helps the community bring new family members home, with event organizers noting the valuable bond between people and their dogs.

“We are excited to showcase our healthy dogs to the public,” said Commissioner Dr. Shirley Green in a release. “As you know, pups are like family, and we want them to make their way out of the shelter and into loving homes… Our goal is for these animals to find their forever homes where they can be happy and thrive, and Pups in the Park is one way to do that.”

Adoption fees were waived for dogs looking for their forever homes thanks to support from Petco Love, formerly Petco Foundation.

Those looking to adopt a dog can view adoptable pups and start the adoption process online here and can learn more about adopting any pet from Rochester Animal Services here.

If people can’t make a lifelong commitment to a dog, there are also foster opportunities and ways to donate.