ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— The City of Rochester held its Community Garage Sale and Superfleas at the Public Market this Sunday.

Shoppers had access to vendors who offered new and used clothing, tools, home items, artwork books, and more.

Longtime vendors of this community event say residents not only have the chance to clean house— they also have the opportunity to chat with people and meet new faces.

Debra Wyspianski, a vendor at the Public Market, says, “I think there’s a lot of different types of people that all come here. We all interact, and we laugh and talk and haggle over prices. I just think it’s a nice place to get out and go walk around.”

If you missed today’s sale, there will be plenty of chances to snag a good deal.

The next community sale will be held on July 2 from 7 a.m. through 1 p.m., with more community garage sale dates continuing on Sundays into October.

For more information, visit here.