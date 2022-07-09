ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The ROC Pride Collective announced this year’s Pride Picnic will be held on Sunday afternoon at Genesee Valley Park.

Organizers of the picnic said that there will be entertainment featuring a group known as Tara’s Reunion Bar. The event will also feature dancing, raffles, games, and vendors.

Food trucks will also be available to serve food such as hot dogs, hamburgers, sausage, etc. However, organizers encourage attendees to bring their own food.

Organizers also said the event will be handicap-accessible by providing sign language interpreters and braille bingo boards. Organizers also encourage attendees to utilize the space at the park to spread out for social distancing.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through the collective’s website.