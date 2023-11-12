ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Poverty, Project Prevails, INC. will be hosting its winter coat drive on Saturday, November 18, from 1-4 p.m.

The event will take place in the gym of Adams Street Community Center on 85 Adams Street in Rochester.

They hope to reach their goal of collecting 500+ new or gently used coats, new hats, scarves, socks, and gloves. The donation deadline is Wednesday, November 15.

The drop-off location is at the Rochester Public Library on 851 Joseph Avenue in Rochester. For more information call 585-503-6261 or email info@povertyprojectprevails.com.