ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Perinton Ambulance hosted a free car seat check Sunday afternoon, encouraging parents to come out and learn how to properly install their children’s car seats,

Organizers at Perinton Ambulance said they demonstrated how to install the car seat —

and then had parents practice putting it in correctly.

“We started doing this program about 5 years ago,” Beth Sardone, Community Outreach Coordinator at Perinton Ambulance, said. “We realized that there’s a need in our community.”

They said that many parents are unsure how to properly install the seats due to unclear instructions, and many parents don’t realize just how quickly kids can grow out of them.

“About more than half of car seats are installed improperly,” Jon Leroy, Administrative Assistant and EMT at Perinton Ambulance said. “Not to say that anybody has done anything wrong its just we understand that having a child, especially your first child can be a very stressful time.”

For more information on how to properly install car seats, visit their website, call the organization at (585) 223-4150, or email info@pvac.org