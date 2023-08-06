ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mustang enthusiasts gathered in East Rochester on Sunday for the 7th Annual Perfect Pony All Mustang Car Show, with proceeds from the show benefitting various local organizations.

Mustangs filled the lot at Van Bortel Ford on Marsh Road from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., with guests enjoying cars, a live DJ, raffles, competitions, great food, and more.

2023 Exhaust Champion belt

Participants competed for the top 30 awards, along with specialty awards such as “Best Mach-E.” Mustang owners also competed in the popular exhaust competition where around 15 to 20 participants pull up their cars, and judges measure the loudness of their exhaust— with the loudest taking home a belt.

Organizers say the event is a fundraiser, with this year’s proceeds benefitting the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester, Veterans Outreach Center, NAMI Rochester, and ROCovery Fitness.

Chris Washington, president and founder of the car show and Roc City Mustangz, says, “Our whole objective is to do something nice for the community, we make donations to these different charities, and we just come out and socialize with one another and have a good time together.”

Roc City Mustangz’s next event, “Battle of the Brands,” will be hosted at the Greece Ridge Mall on September 23— learn more at the Roc City Mustangz website.