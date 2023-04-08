ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The yard at New Covenant Church in Penfield was covered a sea of brightly colored eggs Saturday morning.

Local kids were eager to uncover the most prizes at the event. Over 300 people were expected to attend.

The event was completely free and offered a variety of activities for local kids, including games, snacks toys, and, of course, lots and lots of eggs. More specifically, over 2,000 eggs, according to Missions and Outreach Coordinator Colleen Widrick.

“Today we’re hoping that kids just come and have a lot of fun, they know that God’s love is around them and that we really care about our community here at New Covenant,” Widrick said. “It’s all about the kids today.”

Event organizers say this celebration took six months to plan. In October, the group also has a trunk or treat event as well.