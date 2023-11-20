ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Party in the Park fundraiser took place Sunday with a few special guests, K9 Orphans.

You’ve probably heard of Party in the Park, but if you throw in some pups, it’s even better!

The goal today was helping to raise funds for the organization, ‘K-9 Orphans.’ The fundraiser was hosted at the White House Lodge in Webster at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. There were appetizers: lasagna, chili, cornbread, raffles and more!

K-9 Orphans Inc. is a non-profit all-breed rescue, based out of Rochester. The organization works with high-kill shelters, homeless dogs, and owner-surrender dogs to prevent euthanasia to animals.