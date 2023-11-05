ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of friends, families, and supporters laced up their shoes for the 14th annual ‘Step It Up! Pancreatic Cancer 5K’ Sunday.

The Pancreatic Cancer Association of Western New York not only hosts the event to raise money for local pancreatic cancer research, but to also strengthen a positive force of hope for families battling the disease.

Organizers tell News 8 this is the first time they’ve hosted the in-person event in three years, adding it’s over joying to have gotten a great turnout.

“We are really excited that there’s so many people here today. Cause like I said, we’re kind of starting up again,” Pancreatic Cancer Association WNY Co-Founder Lynn Platt said. “And although we remain present in people’s minds, covid did a number to the whole world. So, to be here again and come together as a community with the unfortunate bond that we all have which is pancreatic cancer, it’s very exciting and uplifting to be here.”

We’re told four warriors were in attendance at the event. For more information on how you can support the cause, click here.