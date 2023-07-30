ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Crowds gathered at a heartwarming event in Wayne County on Sunday afternoon. Palmyra’s Sunday Funday was held at the local community center, providing essentials to those in need and festivities for the whole family.

The local community center partnered with Cross Creek Church to provide a day of activities, bounce houses, giveaways, and free food. They also offered attendees summer essentials like free shoes and outdoor toys, plus back-to-school supplies like backpacks.

Organizers say the day’s main goal was to serve the community by spreading love. Paul Zittel, founder of the community outreach day, began holding the event in 2020 with this goal in mind.

“In the time that we live in, I think more than anything, love really truly changes everything, and so if we can love and support one another and come together to support whatever the need is, I think that can be the beginning of changing and shifting culture,” says Paul.

Members of the fire and police departments also joined the community outreach event alongside local residents and event organizers.