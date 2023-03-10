2019’s annual Painting of the Green Line, which is something to expect for the 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade (News 8 WROC Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC ) — The 2023 Tops St. Patrick’s Day Parade is almost here — and the parade committee will be celebrating with the annual Painting of the Green.

For those unaware of the tradition, the Painting of the Green, according to the parade committee, consists of the city and county painting a green line down the center of Main Street ahead of the parade.

The Painting of the Green will begin with a ceremony Friday morning to launch the weekend’s festivities. County officials said that the ceremony will feature Irish dancing.

The ceremony will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn at 11:30 a.m. More information about Saturday’s parade can be found here.