Participants walking to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (Photo Credit/Rochester Out of the Darkess walk)

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Out of the Darkness Community Walk was held on Saturday to raise funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The event took place at the Veterans Memorial Park Amphitheater, where participants of the walk joined their respective teams to walk throughout the park’s trails.

Organizers behind the walk explained the goal of the event is not only to raise funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention but to also provide resources such as suicide prevention education and community outreach groups that offers mental health resources.

Last year, over 800 people participated in the walk, according to organizers.