ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s annual Lilac Festival is just 30 days away, and preparation is very underway.

Organizers say there is a lot to look forward to as 2023 will mark the 125th anniversary of the event and organizers say the lilacs are on to be in full bloom, just in time for this year’s festival.

Something experts note is no easy task.

The Park Director says some of the lilacs in Highland Park date back to 1982, not long after the park itself opened up.

“It’s a fair amount of work that goes into just keeping them in good condition and honestly, they’ll get too big, some of them,” Superintendent of Horticulture Mark Quinn said. “We actually have to take them down a little bit to get them to a level that people can appreciate.”

Back then, there were about 100 lilacs planted in the park, and now, there are over 1,000.

The Lilac Festival begins on May 12.

