ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — NYS Ballet dancers are lacing up their pointe shoes for a performance as sweet as candy!

The ballet is preparing for upcoming performances of Hansel and Gretel at Allendale Columbia High School on Saturday and Sunday, including a sensory-friendly performance for younger kids and those with special needs.

Families are encouraged to bring kids to the sensory-friendly performance in full Halloween spirit with costumes! Performances will be Saturday at 2 p.m., with the sensory-friendly performance at 6 p.m., and another ballet Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be found on the NYS Ballet website