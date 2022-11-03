ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Cancer Support Community at Gilda’s club is back with their ninth annual Mustaches for Cancer campaign where participants grow out their mustaches and ask for donations to support the organization.

Chief Executive Officer, Jim Love explains the Cancer Support Community provides free educational, social, and emotional support programs to anyone impacted by cancer.

“We do that through social, emotional, educational programs. We have support groups for any kind of cancer, any gender, any age. We do some really neat things like art therapy, guitar lessons, we’re doing a camp open-arms for children with cancer and their family. So really it’s to provide that support, so no one that has cancer is going through this alone,” Love said.

Those interested in participating in the Mustaches for Cancer Campaign can sign up on the fundraising page, grow a mustache, and then share the progress on social media in hopes of friends and family donating money in their mustache-growing journey.

Associate Board Member and Mustaches for Cancer Chair, Mark Prezioso says it’s a fun way to be a part of something bigger.

“It’s just a way to garner awareness for the campaign and for the organization and to raise money. This year, we have a partnership with Handlebars for Health, which is a local fitness event held on November 19th. So, between that partnership, and the traditional mustache for cancer campaign, we’re hoping to do $10,000 in fundraising,” Prezioso said.

To make the event even more fun, participants can get very creative with the types of mustaches they grow and sponsors can donate money based on that mustache.

“A couple of years ago, I had a friend who donated to my campaign for doing the Hulk Hogan mustache so people can get very creative with it. And it really helps bring in a lot of money to this great organization,” Prezioso said.

To sign up to grow a mustache, click here. To sign up to donate, click here.