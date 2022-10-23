ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Non-profits around the Greater Rochester Area gave people with disabilities and health risks an early opportunity to celebrate Halloween in a safe environment, but they have important tips you can follow to make your home welcoming on Halloween Night.

People who are unable to walk, speak well, or have weak immune systems can’t always be out late in big crowds, or walk-through dark neighborhoods as people jump out and scare them. So, groups like Al Sigl and the Cancer Community Support Center of Rochester created a new way to celebrate.

At the Eastview Mall in Victor, the Al Sigl Community put on a WalkAbout in the morning and welcomed kids with disabilities and their families to dress up and rotate around tables for candy and games.

“This offers an opportunity for some folks that may not have been able to do a traditional trick-or-treating experience,” Christine Coletti, the Event Director, said. “They don’t have to deal with any steps, or uneven sidewalks, the mall is just the perfect venue for something like this and puts everyone on an even playing field.”

At the Cancer Community Support Center in Rochester, volunteers set up a “trunk or treat” to give families battling cancer a spacious setting to celebrate. Darcey Statt, whose 11-year-old son is a cancer survivor, explained this keeps his immune system safe.

“We had to do trick or treating in the hospital,” Statt said. “Masks, gloves, and Hand Sanitizer, so events like this that are smaller kids who are immunocompromised can participate in. Because you know that they are being aware in taking steps to make everything safe for the kids.”

Children like this are likely to still trick or treat on Halloween night. So, non-profits encourage homeowners to make their houses welcoming for all.

“Making sure you have a lot of lighting and a clear path as wide as possible,” Coletti explained. “Just being aware of individuals of all ages. Taking a little bit extra time not rushing anyone.”

This way, the holiday can be more inclusive for everyone. Antonia Wynter with the 19th Ward Association feels communicating with your neighbors is the last step to ensure things go well.

“Communication is always a big factor when you’re trying to get a point across,” Wynter said. “Especially if you have one neighbor to the other. I think just talking about it, letting people know if you’re going to be home or if you’re not going to be home.”

If you are not comfortable sending your kids out on Halloween night, Antonia Wynter said the First Genesis Church on Hudson Ave. is partnering with Roc the Peace to put on another Trunk or Treat Event on Oct. 29 for children of all ages.