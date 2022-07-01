ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Organizers announced Nature in the Park was held on Friday at the Rochester Public Market in conjunction with First Friday.

Organizers said the event was hosted by Rochester native Hayley Dayis Van Dusen and Naples native Alexander Fals to bridge the urban and rural communities on the shared values of art and nature conservation.

The festival featured artwork from over 50 local creators while providing live music, dancers, and a variety of food and beverages.

Organizers added that several environmental and community justice organizations were at the festival to spread awareness about conserving nature.

“Rochester’s a very positive community when it comes to art, art festivals, and shows, and buying art. They’re just interested in seeing what’s going on,” said artist Elaine Cohen. “That’s why we have so many First Fridays, we have so many art centers, galleries, and studios. So this is just a great community to be an artist in. “

More information about the event can be found on their Facebook page.