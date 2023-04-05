ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In this spirit of giving, April is “National Donate Life Month” to raise awareness.

Monroe County highlighted organizations Wednesday that help save lives through organ and tissue donations and transplants including Donate Life and The Finger Lakes Recovery Network.

These organizations say that every organ and tissue donor can save up to eight lives.

The Finger Lakes Recovery Network announced just over 60% of Monroe County residents are now registered organ, tissue, and eye donors.

Leaders say there is progress that could be made.

While we’ve come a long way in donor enrollment, there are still over 500 patients at Strong Memorial Hospital waiting for our life saving organ transplant,” Executive Director of Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network Robert Gruenenfelder. “Simply put, if more people say yes to organ donations more lives would be saved.”

More than 8,000 New Yorkers — men, women, and children — are currently on the national transplant waiting list.

To become an organ donor, visit your local DMV or visit the Donate Life website.