ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — MVP Health Care, along with Downtown Definitely and the City of Rochester, held their first annual Fall Fest at Parcel 5 on Saturday.

The event featured a variety of family-friendly activities, such as pumpkin painting, crafts for children, giveaway contests, and a petting zoo.

One activity — “Little Kids and Big Rigs” — allowed kids to explore the inside of various vehicles, such as police cars, fire trucks, garbage trucks, and construction vehicles.

“We’ve had a great turnout. Everybody seems to really be enjoying the festival today. The weather is beautiful, and we’ve had a lot of great conversations with folks,” Stacey Rice of MVP Health Care said.