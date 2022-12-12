ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Fire Hockey Team partnered with Firehouse Subs and Endless Highway to raise money for both organizations through a fundraiser held at Dick’s House of Sports at Eastview Mall Saturday.

Endless Highway is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower those who use mobility devices to live connected and active lives.

The fundraiser included a 3 vs. 3 game against the Monroe County Firefighters hockey team. After the game, the ice rink opened for kids to skate with firefighters.

According to the organizers of the fundraiser, the idea for the event came from one of the customers at Endless Highway.

“Recently we were able to provide an everyday custom wheelchair to a young boy who has something called SMA1 and the whole reason the boy wanted the wheelchair, for the most part, was so he could dress up like a firefighter and go trick or treating,” said Operations Director Caralie Fennessey of Endless Highway. “We sent a picture over to these guys just to show them how much this kid loves firefighters and Mike had to get involved.”