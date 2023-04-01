ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community members gathered Saturday to raise money for the pediatric behavioral health and wellness programs at Golisano Childrens Hospital.

It’s all part of the Kiwanis Club’s annual Miracle Mile of Donations event.

Volunteers were stationed at Eastview Mall collecting funds for the hospital.

This year they expanded their activities, featuring basket raffles and clowns making balloon animals for the kids.

Event organizer Christine Mitchell says she has personal connection to the hospital since her daughter had open heart surgery there when she was six. She says this is what keeps her coming back.

“I want to give back, they saved my daughter’s life, she had open heart surgery you know she’s now 22 years old, she’s around here somewhere,” Mitchell said. “Both of my children went through mental health issues when they were teenagers, and they went through these programs. Now I have my children who knows where they would be right now if they didn’t get this help.”

Event organizers say the past few years have been harder because of the pandemic.

They are hopeful that they will bounce back this year now that more people are out and about.

Their goal is to reach $5,000 by the end of Saturday.