ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Food pantries and meal programs around Monroe County set up Thanksgiving Day to offer meals to those in our community.

Organizers with the Miracle Valley Deliverance City said at around 2 p.m. they had provided over 800 plates to the community.

Miracle Valley Deliverance City took over West Main Street on Thanksgiving Day to give out hot meals to those in need, for those who came in and delivered them to people nearby.

Associate pastor Juliet Blake Lavan moved back to Rochester and started this event 12 years ago. She says holding it each year, provides those who live in the area with hot meals.

“A lot of times, they don’t always have. People judge these people, but you never know. We’re one paycheck away from homelessness,” Lavan said.

And it was more than just food given out, the organization also provided winter apparel, and companionship.

Lavan said she started the event after she lost her mother and wanted to give herself a new meaning for the holiday.

“A lot of people have had deaths this year, and are depressed and sad,” she said. “I struggled with living and being around people. And that’s the reason, 12 years ago, when I moved back to Rochester. I just wanted to be around people.”

Joann Campbell has volunteered her Thanksgivings to providing meals for four years after she lost her husband. She says volunteering at the event each year helps.

“There was this place in my heart to start helping and start doing what I could do for the community, and serving God,” Campbell said.

Those with the Deliverance City say this is an annual event that they hope to see continue to grow.

