ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— Make Downtown Rochester your lunch destination this Wednesday with the return of the Midday Bash, featuring local food trucks, lawn games, music, free massages, and exciting giveaways.

Midday Bash is part of the second annual Downtown Definitely event series that is kicking off this month and is a free admission event open to the public.

Parcel 5 on East Main Street will be transformed from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. into the ultimate lunch spot, filled with food trucks and music, from Rochester native DJ City.

Food trucks coming Wednesday, June 7:

Vendors will also be at Midday Bash, including BeerPass and Glenna’s CBD.

If you can’t make it, there is no need to worry— Midday Bash will be back twice a month on select Wednesdays until September, each day with different food trucks and promotional partners.

For a full list of dates, food trucks, and more information, please visit Downtown Definitely here.