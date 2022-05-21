ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness held their 10th Annual Rochester Walk for mental health awareness at Village Gate Saturday.

Organizers of the event said they hosted over 50 vendors, including local artists, non-profit organizations and live music provided by local group “A Girl named Genny.”

Officials from NAMI Rochester said in a statement:

“The NAMI Roc Walk is when we gather to celebrate our community and walk in support of recovery. Now more than ever, it is time to care for our mental health BEFORE it becomes a crisis. Mental healthcare should be as routine as getting our teeth cleaned or going for an annual appointment with our primary care physician. At the same time, we acknowledge that the mental healthcare system is complicated and very overwhelmed. We know that 80-90% of mental health support happens outside of a clinical setting.“

Organizers said the event is sponsored by Stern Properties, The Marcia and Gary Stern Family Foundation, Wegmans and Elaine and Craig Little.