ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Mendon Ponds Park Winterfest is returning for the 2023 season!

On Sunday, January 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Mendon Ponds Park will host Winterfest, a free event spread throughout the park.

The event will feature hikes, sledding, arts & crafts — along with multiple organizations with booths throughout the park. Organizations will include Mercy Flight, with a helicopter landing demonstration, Zoo Mobile, Heberle Stables, GeoROC, Chef’s Food Truck, and others.

For a full list of organizations featured at the Mendon Ponds Park Winterfest, click here.